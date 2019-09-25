Sri Lankan trade delegation set for visit to the Sultanate

A trade delegation from Sri Lanka will be holding a B2B session with their counterparts from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on October 1 from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm at the Al Falaj Hotel.

The visit coincides with ‘Sri Lanka Week’, a two-day event showcasing a variety of Sri Lankan produce. It will be held at Carrefour Muscat City Centre (MCC) during October 2 – 3, before moving to Carrefour Qurum City Centre (QCC) during October 4 – 5.

The in-store trade promotional programme features 11 Sri Lankan companies showcasing a diverse range of sectors of FMCG, which include rice, spices, fruits, vegetables, processed foods, tea, coconut kernel products, poultry and other varieties of consumer foods.

Showcasing their products are, TradeLanka Agricultural Enterprises, Pioneer Tea Exports, Kandrick Tea Beverages Lanka, Ceylon Nutrinut Holdings Pvt Ltd, Nelna Agri Developments (Pvt) Ltd, Jagro Pvt Ltd, Nidro Supply (Private) Limited, Eastern and Allied Agencies, Farms Pride (Pvt) Ltd, Stassen Exports Pvt Ltd, and Possible Green Private Limited. The event is managed by BPOS Global.

