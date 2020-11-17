MSC deals with grounded ship off Al Athaiba coast

Muscat: The Maritime Security Center (MSC) received a report stating that a wooden cargo ship flying the flag of the Republic of Sri Lanka ran aground and sank due to the failure of its engine off the coast of Al Athaiba in the Governorate of Muscat.

The ship had a crew consisting of six people and carrying a number of various materials and oil derivatives.

After receiving the report, the Maritime Security Center held a meeting in the presence of all representatives of the military, security and civil authorities at the center, to deal with this incident in accordance with the joint national work system and implement the necessary plans to ensure the safety of fishermen, sea-goers, the area surrounding the site of the accident to prevent any leaks of oil products or any environmental pollution.

The crew of the ship were all in good health conditions, evacuated from the scene of the incident and provided with the necessary care and attention. –ONA