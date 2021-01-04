Sri Lanka lose Perera after South Africa collapse

Vishwa Fernando took his first five-wicket haul in Tests as Sri Lanka fought back on the second day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

But the tourists were still in deep trouble, losing first-innings top-scorer Kusal Perera in the third over of their second innings.

Sri Lanka were 16 for one at tea, a deficit of 129 runs.

The left-armed Vishwa took five for 101 as South Africa were bowled out for 302, a first innings lead of 145 runs, despite reaching 218 for one. Namesake and debutant Asitha Fernando and medium-pacer Dasun Shanaka took two wickets each.

