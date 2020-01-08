SQU, University of South Carolina keen on enhancing cooperation

MUSCAT, JAN 8 – Dr Allen Miller, Vice-Provost and Director of Global Carolina, University of South Carolina, US visited Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Wednesday to review and enhance the ties between the two universities. Her Highness Sayyidah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation, SQU, received the official from the University of South Carolina. The two sides reviewed the existing relations between the two institutions and the ways to broaden the partnership to more areas. The meeting comes as a follow-up of the visit of the President of the University of South Carolina to SQU in November 2015 to establish cooperation between the two universities.

Following this visit, the universities signed a letter of understanding to promote joint activities such as collaborative research, lectures, symposia, faculty and scholar exchanges, and undergraduate and graduate student exchanges. The letter of understanding seeks encouragement of units to explore initiatives such as student, faculty and research scholar exchanges to promote cross-cultural learning and research, and exploration of topics for joint research proposals for international funding.

The deans of the colleges of Engineering and Nursing and academics from the Tourism Department of the College of Arts & Social Sciences at SQU attended the discussion today. The discussion covered further collaboration in medicine, nursing, engineering and tourism specialities. The two sides discussed SQU’s plan to host a group of students from University of South Carolina who will visit Oman in summer. Global Carolina is responsible for developing initiatives with other institutions around the world, facilitating international collaboration and exchange agreements, and supporting the international activities of colleges and departments across campus in University of South Carolina.