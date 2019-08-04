SQU to enrol 3,070 students this academic year

MUSCAT: As many as 3,070 students will be admitted to the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) during the academic year 2019-2020.

The university has allocated 24 seats to differently-abled students. The total number of disciplines at the university currently stands at 65.

Dr Hussain bin Ali al Kharousi, Dean of Admission and Registration, said the College of Arts and Social Sciences is expected to receive 485 students, while the College of Education will receive 449 students, followed by the College of Law (238 students), the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences (302 students), the College of Medicine and Health Sciences (159 students), the College of Science (454 students), the College of Nursing (105 students, the College of Engineering (450 students), and the College of Economics and Political Science (216 students).

APTITUDE TEST

The total number of students is expected to increase after the admission of students from GCC and other countries in addition to the university’s diploma programmes, Al Kharousi said.

The Deanship of Admission and Registration of the university has embarked upon preparations to receive the new students in coordination with other departments.

Aptitude tests for sports, technical education and music disciplines were conducted from July 28 to August 1.

