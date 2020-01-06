SQU, Space Communications Technologies join hands

MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Space Communications Technologies Company signed a cooperation programme to build competencies and develop capabilities in space communication technologies engineering. The programme was signed by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor, and Salem bin Saeed al Alawi, General Manager of the Space Communications Technologies Company. The signing of the programme formalises the cooperation between SQU, represented by the College of Engineering and the Space Communications Technologies Company in building competencies and developing productive capacities.

In addition, it aims to enhance the partnership between the two sides and to build the bridge of communication between the students, academic and technical cadres with the local industries, to diversify the sources of income and to have access in space technologies. The agreement encompasses various programmes for building cooperation and developing capabilities in the field of production, design and manufacturing; promoting national capabilities by organising workshops and training courses, as well as encouraging the university students to develop solutions and technologies in space technology.

The Space Communications Technologies Company was established in 2018 by the State General Reserve Fund with the mandate to meet the Sultanate’s satellite communications requirements.