SQU ranks 375th globally

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has hit a new milestone in global classification and was ranked 375 out of 1047 universities from around the world for 2021 at the World University Ranking “QS”.

SQU has ranked 61-70 among emerging universities and eighth among the Arab world universities.

The progress achieved by SQU is in line with the Oman Vision 2040 which has set a target for SQU to be ranked among the top 300 global universities by 2030 with four other Omani universities to achieve the same ranking by 2040.

The advancement in global universities ranking was due to the SQU’s continued endeavours to maintain performance and quality indicators and update its data each year as well as focusing on academic reputation of the university through encouraging the researchers to publish their research in the international scientific research platforms. Besides, SQU accorded attention to the labour market’s job satisfaction indicators for the university graduates.

Assessments of research quality for researches published by the academic staff members constitutes a major indicator of the global ranking of universities. Hence, SQU is keen on providing incentivising awards for publication in internally reputable academic journals.

The student-to-staff ratio indicator, SQU is keen to follow the international standards. In the overseas students indicator, the number of international students at both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at SQU has risen. — ONA