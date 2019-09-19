SQU organises induction programme for new employees

MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University organised the Induction Programme for New Employees for the academic year 2019-2020, under the patronage of Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice Chancellor of SQU, on Thursday.

The programme introduced the services offered by various departments and units of the University for its employees and students. Officials from the Public Relations & Information Department, the Centre of Excellence in Teaching and Learning, the Centre for Information Systems, the Deanship of Admissions & Registration presented their services and activities. This was followed by presentations about the Main Library, the Centre for Educational Technology, the Centre for Human Resources Development, Quality Assurance Office, Risk Management Office and the Deanship of Research.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Amer Ali al Rawas, SQU Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Community Service, said that Sultan Qaboos University is keen on recruiting the best staff to contribute to the remarkable development process that this University is witnessing. “SQU has developed its Strategic Plan (2016-2040) in line with the government long term plans.

This plan is now being implemented in five operational plans. The vision of this strategic plan is to enable SQU to continue its leading role in higher education and community service and to be internationally recognised for innovative research, quality of its graduates and strategic partnerships. This Strategic Plan further consolidates the University’s achievements over the last three decades in various areas of teaching and learning, research and community service”, the DVC said.

Prof Amer further said that in SQU, the major focus is on the students; their needs and expectations are one of our top priorities. “We provide them with the opportunities to enable them to acquire the knowledge, skills and values necessary for them to ensure their smooth transition to the labour market.

Creating such a unique environment that fosters leadership, critical thinking, innovation and creativity makes it incumbent upon us to exert more efforts. The University also recognises the significant importance of research in the educational process and in economic and social development. Therefore, it has utilised all its capacities and facilities to build a solid research base in this university. Equally important also is the interaction and engagement with the society as this is one of the University’s key functions”, he concluded.

Related