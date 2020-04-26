Main 

SQU obtains ISO for admission, registration services

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Deanship of Admission and Registration at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) received ISO (9001/2015) for Admission and Registration Services, after meeting all the requirements of the quality management system, and passing successfully all stages of internal and external evaluation.

The certificate was received by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor, in the presence of a number of invitees, a representative of the consulting company and a representative of the external audit company (the company granting the certificate). –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6075 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

SQU researchers get new patent in segregating water from oil

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU researchers get new patent in segregating water from oil

Oman Aquarium opens for public

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Oman Aquarium opens for public

Lebanon and Egypt carriers to halt flights to Iraqi Kurdistan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lebanon and Egypt carriers to halt flights to Iraqi Kurdistan