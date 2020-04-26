SQU obtains ISO for admission, registration services

Muscat: The Deanship of Admission and Registration at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) received ISO (9001/2015) for Admission and Registration Services, after meeting all the requirements of the quality management system, and passing successfully all stages of internal and external evaluation.

The certificate was received by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor, in the presence of a number of invitees, a representative of the consulting company and a representative of the external audit company (the company granting the certificate). –ONA