SQU honours top researchers

Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Monday honoured its researchers who were featured in the 2 per cent most-cited researchers list in the world 2019. The honouring ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Dr Fahd Al Julanda al Said, SQU Vice-Chancellor. A list, published by researchers from the US-based Stanford University, containing the 2 per cent top researchers in the world in 2019, has the names of 43 researchers from the Sultanate, 23 of them are from SQU, including 5 Omanis. They are Prof Dr Yahya bin Mansour al Wahaibi (energy and chemical engineering), Prof Dr Sabah Ahmed al Suleiman (environmental sciences), Prof Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saadi (plant and biological sciences), Prof Dr Samir bin Hamad al Adawi (neurology), and Dr Mohammed bin Hamdan al Badi (energy). The list of Stanford University has largely depended on how often researchers from different countries of the world have cited their published research. This indicates the quality of scientific outputs from SQU and its use as references of research at the global level. Recent statistics indicate that the number of scientific publications from SQU has increased by 12.7 per cent during the last five years (2015-2019). — ONA

