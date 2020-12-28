SQU honours its highly cited researchers

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Monday honoured its researchers who were featured in the 2% most-cited researchers list in the world 2019. The honouring ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Dr Fahd Al Julanda al Said, SQU Vice Chancellor.

A list, published by researchers from the US-based Stanford University, containing the 2% top researchers in the world in 2019, showed the names of 43 researchers from the Sultanate, 23 of them are from SQU, including 5 Omanis. They are Prof Dr Yahya Mansour al Wahaibi in the field of energy and chemical engineering, Prof Dr Sabah Ahmed al Suleiman in the field of environmental sciences, Prof Dr Abdullah Mohammed al Saadi in the field of plant and biological sciences, Prof Dr Samir Hamad al Adawi in the field of neurology, and Dr Mohammed Hamdan al Badi in the field of energy.

The list of Stanford University has largely depended on how often researchers from different countries of the world have cited their published research. This indicates the quality of scientific outputs from SQU and its use as references of research at the global level.

Recent statistics indicate that the number of scientific publications from SQU has increased by 12.7% during the last five years (2015-2019). –ONA