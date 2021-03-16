SQU graduation ceremony postponed due to Covid

MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) in coordination with the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, decided to postpone the graduation ceremony for the 31st batch, until further notice.

In a statement, the SQU administration said the decision stems from the university’s keenness on public health as the epidemiological situation indicates an increase in daily Covid-19 cases.

The statement said that the SQU administration will study all the options available and the suitable timing for the graduation ceremony, appreciating the graduates and their families for their sense of responsibility.

The graduation ceremony of the 31st batch of graduates was originally scheduled to be held on March 22, 24, 29, 31 at the university’s auditorium.