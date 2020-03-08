SQU gets advanced technology lab

Muscat, March 8 – Dr Ali al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, inaugurated the Embedded & Interconnected Vision Systems (EIVS) laboratory, at the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering of SQU on Sunday. The lab is funded by BP Oman. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Yousuf al Ojaili, President of BP Oman, and representatives from the industry and the public sectors.

Dr Ahmed al Maashri, Assistant Professor at SQU and the Principle Investigator of the project, said: “The EIVS laboratory is a unique facility in the region, and it is concerned with the teaching and performing research in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine vision, the Internet of Things, augmented reality, robotics and unmanned vehicle systems. The laboratory will serve as a hub for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs so that they collaborate, innovate and prototype embedded vision systems that serve the community. This laboratory is in line with the College of Engineering’s plan in renovating the curricula to be compatible with the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which require a concerted research and technical effort between the four departments at the College’’.

Khaled al Kindy, Vice-President of BP Oman for Government Relations, said: “We at BP Oman seek to support the establishment of specialized and well-equipped educational and research laboratories that help us to contribute to building and strengthening capabilities of student and researchers. The establishment of such laboratories has many benefits that will be positively reflect on the students, researchers and industry.

“This will provide the students with the knowledge and practice of emerging technologies, in order to contribute to finding solutions to existing challenges in the industry. This will eventually create an innovative generation that contributes to the advancement of the future of the Sultanate in the technology sector’’.

Related