SQU gears up for GCC female students’ forum

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), represented by the Deanship of Student Affairs, on Wednesday hosted a meeting of the supervisory committee of the third scientific and cultural forum for female students from the higher educational institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, which will be hosted by SQU from April 5-9, 2020.

The Supervisory Committee consists of the following educational institutions: the General Authority for Applied Education and Training in Kuwait, King Abdul Aziz University in Saudi Arabia, UAE University in the United Arab Emirates, Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in Saudi Arabia, the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and Sultan Qaboos University.

The forum seeks to develop the leadership and communication skills of female students, and promote exchange of knowledge and cultural experiences among students in the Gulf States, provide an opportunity for them to express their views on contemporary issues.

It also seeks inculcate positive values in students such as teamwork, responsibility, and confidence, as well as the opportunity for them to express issues of interest, and participate in research, and find appropriate solutions.

A maximum of 20 students from each university or higher education institution will participate in the forum, while the judges will be nominated from inside and outside the Sultanate, after coordination with the GCC General Secretariat.

The forum includes 11 cultural and scientific competitions aimed at enriching the research and innovation skills among the female students of the GCC countries.

Competition will be held in the following areas: photography, oil painting, ceramic sculpting, Arabic calligraphy, innovation, science research, poster design, humanities research, panel discussion/debate, poetry, and Holy Quran Contest. –ONA