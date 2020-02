Muscat: The International Symposium for Telemedicine and Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (ISTAIM2020), organised by the Communication and Information Research Centre and the Medical Research Centre began at Sultan Qaboos University on Monday.

The opening ceremony of the symposium was held under the patronage of Dr Mubarak bin Saleh al Khadouri, Special Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan. The symposium, themed “Towards an Intelligent Healthcare System Reaching the Farthest Areas in the Sultanate of Oman”, aims to promote the telemedicine concepts and discusses the use and development of artificial intelligence in medicine for professionals, engineers, medical staff, students and the community. A number of specialists from various world countries are participating in the symposium. In addition, some researches from the Gulf countries will present their experiences in telemedicine and artificial intelligence in medicine. — ONA

