SQU faculty to share best teaching practices, methods

The Risk Management Office (RMO), in collaboration with the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at Sultan Qaboos University, will organise the ‘Teaching Highlights’ event in conjunction with the ‘Re-imagine Teaching to Maximise Student Learning Conference,’ to be held from February 10 to 12.

The Teaching Highlights event will give an opportunity for the faculty members to come together and share best practices, innovative teaching methods and initiatives that are taking place in the university. These teaching innovations are being implemented to create a better learning experience for students.

The RMO’s responsibilities include looking into risks and opportunities associated with academic activities. The faculty members at campus have worked diligently to improve the quality of their teaching.

“We have created an opportunity to highlight these teaching practices and share them with an international academic community. It is important for us to work in a decentralised fashion with all units at the university, and this initiative is part of enhancement of effectiveness of academic risks mitigation at a corporate level”, said Nadhira al Habsi, Deputy Director of RMO.

The event will showcase concrete examples of innovative use of technology, game-based learning, critical thinking problem-solving, student engagement strategies, outcome-based learning, active learning, and the flipped classroom approach.

One featured example is a demonstration of how 14 members of the physics department have worked to totally revise how first year physics is being taught at SQU. Other featured faculty members are from the Colleges of Nursing, Commerce and Political Science, Agriculture and Marine Sciences, Engineering, and the Center for Preparatory Studies.

“It is important for us to support initiatives such as the Teaching Highlights event. This important collaboration supports SQU strategic goals directed towards transitioning teaching practices at SQU to insure that all graduates meet the requirements of the 21st century workplace,” said Dr Otherine Neisler, Deputy Director of Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.

Anyone interested in higher education teaching and learning, teaching critical thinking skills, or in educational space design, is welcome to attend the conference. More information on the event is available at: www.squ.edu.om/rmo

