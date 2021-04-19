SQU Council holds third meeting of academic year

Muscat: The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Council on Monday held its third meeting of academic year (2020-2021) under the auspices of Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Chairperson of the SQU Council.

The meeting was attended by HH Sayyid Dr Fahd Al Julanda al Said, SQU Vice Chancellor, Deputy Chairman of the SQU Council.

Dr Rahma welcomed the newly structured council, hoping that it would contribute to advancing the SQU march through its members’ elaborate performance of their tasks and specializations. She also thanked the members of the previous round of the council for their sincere efforts which, she said, reflected positively on the SQU’s successful march.

The meeting reviewed the progress made in executing decisions and recommendations of the SQU Council during its past meetings. It also deliberated on proposed amendments to the SQU Law aimed to enhance the university’s push to keep abreast of requirements of the university’s strategic plan 2016-2040 and Oman Vision 2040. After studying comments, the SQU Council approved the proposed amendments.

The SQU Council also reviewed the SQU 2020 Report, which covered the most important activities and achievements made in light of SQU strategic plan’s enablers. –ONA