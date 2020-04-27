SQU Council holds 3rd meeting of Academic Year 2019-2020

Muscat: The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Council on Monday held its third meeting of academic year 2019-2020 under the Chairmanship of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiya, Minister of Higher Education, Head of the SQU Council.

The SQU Council reviewed the progress of online learning emergency plan being implemented by the university amid circumstances imposed by Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

It also looked into the future plan of academic programmes and higher studies and assessed the extent to which these conform to the SQU’s policies and strategic and executive 5-year plan (2021-2025).

The Council took note of SQU’s obtaining advanced ratings for five of its programmes in accordance with QS 2020 ratings:

The SQU ranked as follows:

· (201-250) global rating band in the field of Forests & Farming;

· (301-350) global rating band in the field of chemical engineering;

· (451-500) global rating band in the field medicine;

· (551-600) global rating band in the field of information and computer sciences.

The SQU Council also approved extension of employment of some college deans and it approved students lists of Fall 2019 for students of PhD, Masters and Bachelor’s degrees. –ONA