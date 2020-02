The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Council held its second meeting of the academic year (2019-2020) under the auspices of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Chairperson of the SQU Council, on Monday.

The Council reviewed a report on postgraduate studies programmes at the university and their role in upgrading academic status in line with the university’s strategy 2016-2040 and Oman Vision 2040. The SQU Council also approved the renaming of a department and a programme: Department of Crop Sciences at the Faculty of Agricultural and Marine Sciences is now “Botany Department” while the Environmental Biology programme at the same college has been renamed as “Environmental Organisms” programme. The SQU Council also reviewed a presentation on the its institutional report’s outcome, along with steps undertaken by the SQU towards promoting its academic, research and services performance, among others. — ONA

