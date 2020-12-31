SQU academic programmes okayed

MUSCAT: The Council of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Thursday held its first meeting for the academic year 2020/2021 at SQU headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Chairperson of SQU Council.

The meeting emphasised the necessity to achieve the council’s goals in accordance with the university’s strategic plan 2016-2040, and in line with Oman Vision 2040. It reviewed a summary of the university’s strategic plan 2021-2025.

The meeting also approved the lists of graduates of spring and summer semesters 2020 for doctoral and master degrees, doctor of medicine, bachelor’s degrees, and diplomas.

The council suggested to organise a graduation ceremony for the 31st batch in four days according to a mechanism that will be announced later. The meeting approved the number of students expected to be admitted to the university for the academic year 2021/2022.

The council also approved several academic programmes aimed at enabling outputs with the latest knowledge, skills, and best practical and research practices, including the approval of the doctoral programme in management at the College of Economics and Political Science, the Master of Science programme in data science and machine learning from the Department of Computer at the College of Science, two Master of Science programmes in the fields of crop production and crop protection with two postgraduate diploma programmes in the same two specialisations, two Master of Science programmes and a postgraduate diploma in marine and fishery sciences at the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences.

The meeting was attended by HH Sayyid Dr Fahd bin al Julanda al Said, SQU Vice Chancellor, Deputy Chairperson of the SQU Council, and members of the Council. — ONA

