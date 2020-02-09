SQHCCS pays poetic tribute to HM Sultan Qaboos

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) on Sunday organised a poetry session to pay tribute to late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, SQHCCS Secretary-General, gave a speech in which he evoked the noble traits and achievements of the late Sultan, who made the Sultanate an example to follow in regional and international arenas.

Al Riyami prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik success in pursuing the Sultanate’s march of development and progress.

During the session, poems and eulogies were presented by SQHCCS members. — ONA