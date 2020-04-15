SQH conduct research on Covid-19’s psychological impact

Muscat: Pandemics are not without any consequences on mental health and the experts are expecting the same with the Covid-19 outbreak during and after the disease subsides.

During such situations helping each other and being there for one another can work as a morale booster and show them the rays of hope to sail through the difficult times.

With this in mind, a research team of Sultan Qaboos University Hospital (SQUH) in collaboration with the Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) is carrying out a research on ‘Psychological impact of Covid-19’ pandemic among Omanis and residents.

A questionnaire has been prepared by the panel of pandemic experts in emerging societies seeking to draw policies around the Covid-19 pandemic, associated behaviour and psychological symptoms. This will help the country develop the appropriate psychological support.

“People may suffer from mental health issues such as cognitive abilities deficits (Alzheimer’s), anxiety, depression, panic attacks, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and post -traumatic stress disorder besides suicide and psychosis owing to increasing stress hormones. The uncertainty of the situation and worsen any possible pre-existing mental health issues due to isolation/ quarantine,” says Dr Saleha al Jadidi, Head of Consultant Psychiatry and Geriatrics at Al Masarra Hospital.

Taking care of elders’ mental health during pandemic:

The current pandemic situation puts pressure on the elders as authorities indicated that this people under this category are more likely to have severe coronavirus infection than other age groups.

The Ministry of Health has accorded maximum attention old age people as it has established a department for older adults’ psychological welfare at Al Masarra Hospital.

“The MoH is proceeding according to the programme and mechanisms to deal with the elderly in times of crisis and epidemics such as the Covid-19, as this group is about 20 per cent more likely to develop mental disorders than the rest as per the World Health Organisation’s data,” said Dr Saleha.

Cases related to fear and anxiety about the Covid-19 pandemic, are treated with behavioural and supportive (psychological support) therapies for the elderly. The family and caregivers are educated about the contributing factors and the cause of the condition, and ways to prevent them. Some of the cases may require temporary drug treatments and psychological support from specialists.

She added that special programmes were developed to follow up the patients and identify the problems that may be experienced through direct contact with him or his family. Doctors are available round the clock in the case of emergency just as the team is in the process of implementing Tele-Psychiatry Programme.