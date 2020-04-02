Sprinter Ali Anwar keeps shape with home sessions

Oman’s talented sprinter Ali Anwar al Balushi is under a comprehensive home training sessions as the sports activities are suspended in the Sultanate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Omani youth sprinter is not sitting idle in the current situation but holds many physical and tactical training practices at home with the remote help from his coach Fahad al Mushakhi.

The Omani youth sprinter’s residence is located in Amerat city where his training taking place. “I am training six days a week at home including three days training under the presence of the coach Fahad al Mashakhi. The domestic home camp featured special practices to improve the strength of the body and the implementation of some tactical training methods. My advice to all my colleagues, athletes and friends is to continue their daily warm-up preparations and stay at home during these tough days. As athletes, we should not stop training and should use our home training to maintain the physical level.”

“Also, it is necessary to take this period as an opportunity to address our weak points,” the sprinter said.

“Spreading of the COVID-19 has seriously affected sports in the world including the Sultanate. The world’s top sports event Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been postponed to 2021 and this is a major indication that we have to treat this virus in a proper way. We do all agree to stop any sports gatherings and adherence to the directions of the Supreme Council and the Ministry of Sports Affairs,” he added.

Commenting on his upcoming participation, Ali responded: “Unfortunately, many of the tournaments are postponed and some of the events canceled due to the COVID-19. I am expecting to begin action in February 2021. However, I will take this as a golden opportunity to raise my technical performance level and increase focus more on personal preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. I hope to receive the right support from the Oman Athletics Association, Oman Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

The 18-year-old sprinter had registered many accomplishments for the Sultanate in the past few years. Ali had won the gold medal in the 200 metres for Oman at the West Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Beirut, Lebanon in August in 2019. He had completed 200 metres within 21.97 seconds.

Ali was one of the top graduates from the Youth Training Centre run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs. He is classified as the fastest junior sprinter in Oman and holds the national youth record in both 100 and 200 metres. He was able to set 100 metres record of 10.69 seconds at the Asian Youth Athletics Championship in Hong Kong in March 2019 and managed to set the same time at the Arabian Championship in Tunisia in July. The best personal record for Ali was registered at the Junior Olympic Games held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October 2018. Ali clocked his best timing of 21.36 seconds in 200 metres.