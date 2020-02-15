Front Stories Head stories 

Spring in Wakan

Apricot trees in full bloom at Wakan village on Saturday. Located 2,000 metres above sea level and in the Western Hajar Mountains is Wakan village, a small mountain village with beautiful terraced gardens overlooking the surrounding mountains above and Wadi Mistal below. The village of Wakan is one of the almost dozen sleepy communities dotting the mountains of Nakhl in Al Batinah South Governorate. While most of the main roads are a smooth and easy drive, the climb towards the mountain is quite a rough one which is why four-wheel drives are required.

Photos by Midhun Raj

