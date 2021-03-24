Spreading scientific and technological awareness among students

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education’s National Science Week STEM 2021 continued with its activities online under the slogan “Our sustainable environment.” The Science Week aims to implant and develop the scientific capabilities and skills of students of different age groups.

It also aims to increase awareness of science and technology, enhance students’ attitudes towards science, keep pace with global trends based on the dissemination of science and technology, simplify science and spread scientific culture among all segments of society, consolidate the methodology of scientific thinking among students, and establish a link between students and specialists in science through discussion of scientific topics, in addition to changing society’s view of science, linking learning with entertainment, spreading the culture of fun education, encouraging and motivating all community members and arousing their passion for science, as well as creating positive trends to keep pace with future changes and developments.

On the fourth day on Wednesday, the Week covered six sessions titled: “Sustainable Creative Solutions”, “Use of Augmented Reality Technology to Promote and Teach Environmental Sustainability”. “Omani Plants-Folklore and Scientific Future”, “Eco 3D Environment”. “Little Geologist” and “Air Pollution”.

The third day included eight sessions titled: “Making and Decorating Fabric Bags”, “Peaceful Nuclear Techniques in the Fields of Environment and Agriculture”, “Oman’s Geological Ruins,” “Nanomaterials from Nature.” “IoT Applications for the Environment around You”, “How to create Your Own Environmental Project?”, “Role of Individuals in Reducing Exposure to air Pollutants and Reducing Emissions” and “Discover the IoT in Your Environment”.

“The National Science Week in its second edition comes in a different way than it was in the first time, as it is presented remotely through the employment of educational platforms, and perhaps this is an opportunity for us to expand everyone’s participation, in order to benefit from a wide variety of topics. The theme of the second edition of the National Science Week is “Our Sustainable Environment” which comes as a translation of the government’s and the ministry’s interest in the topic of environment and sustainability, as sustainability cannot be separated from the environment if we want a happy life on this planet. The diversity of topics presented this week is an indication of the volume of work that must be done for our environment as it is the main resource for our life on this earth’’, Prof Dr Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, said in his opening address.

The Director-General of the Directorate-General of Education in Al Buraimi Governorate, Dr Walid al Hashemi, said: “The National Science Week sheds light on the latest knowledge in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), by hosting a number of specialists. It also affirms the ministry’s interest in keeping pace with developments in education policies worldwide, in order to enhance the necessary knowledge and skills for students at both local and international levels. It provides a rich knowledge base for teachers, students and all those interested in the educational field. Holding events on a virtual basis during this year is positive as it provides the opportunity for participation on a larger scale, and it also enhances the experience of distance education, which has become an integral component of the concept of the education process.”