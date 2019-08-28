Spreading road safety awareness in Buraimi

As part of its efforts to spread vehicle safety awareness in local communities, Oman Oil Marketing Company recently brought its Road Safety Awareness Village to Buraimi at Lulu Hypermarket, under the patronage of Sheikh Saleh Dhiyab Al Rabiey, the Wali of Buraimi. The latest addition of the initiative, themed “Safe Drive Save Lives”, saw the participation of over 500 children and their families, educating them on the values of road safety with a fun and engaging programme of events.

Mohamed Al Mujaini, Senior Manager Health, Safety, Environment, Quality, Technical and Sustainable Development of Oman Oil Marketing Company, said, “This initiative is part of our ongoing partnership with the ROP to enrich Oman’s driving safety culture and reduce the number of accidents reported on Oman’s roads. It is important to protect children from road-related harm, and also educate them from a young age so that they understand the importance of safety when they themselves become drivers. Using a range of fun interactive activities, our Road Safety Awareness Village is a great way for the company to engage with the community on such a crucial matter.”

During the event children were able to drive their own vehicles around a track within the 100-sqm-village and earn an Oman Oil Marketing Company road safety village driving license. They were also given information on road safety in general, emphasizing the importance of wearing seat belts, child seats, traffic lights, the risks of speeding, safe driving skills and more.

The Road Safety Awareness Village was launched in 2018 and to date, has already been carried out in four different locations in and outside Muscat. The initiative is a key part of Oman Oil Marketing Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility plan, which supports various charitable, educational, environmental, and tourism events that enrich communities in the Sultanate.

