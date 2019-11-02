Spotify launches standalone music app for children

Spotify has launched a dedicated app for children, called Spotify Kids, which would allow kids above three to listen to their own music, both online and offline. The Spotify Kids app gives children access to about 6,000 tracks, all of which the company says have been specifically chosen for children. The app will be freely available to all Premium Family subscribers and children can be given their own accounts. “Spotify Kids is a composite of playlists, which makes it easy for kids to find music and stories from their favourite movies and TV shows or hit plays on a playlist to sing along to during their favourite activity-or their least favourite chore. Having a standalone app specifically for younger kids is a new space for Spotify, and we understand the sensitivities around content for children,” the company said in a statement.

The company says it has spent more than two years working on Spotify Kids and that it has consulted with kids content experts along the way.

The app is currently in beta and available in Ireland, and will be introduced to all markets that have Premium Family in the coming months. “Spotify Premium Family master account holders can simply download Kids from the App Store or Google Play, then sign in to their regular Spotify account. For those outside of Ireland, Kids will be rolling out to all markets that currently have Premium Family,” the company added.

