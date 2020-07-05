Main 

Sports minister participates in Arab sport council meeting

Muscat: Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs took part in the 43rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports held on Sunday via video conferencing under the supervision of the League of Arab States.

Al Saadi underscored the importance of the meeting which discussed a number of issues concerning the Arab youths and identified countries’ experiences in dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sports and youth sectors, pointing to the importance of activating joint programmes and utilization of technology to implement them.

The session discussed a number of issues such as the effect of international changes on the Arab sports sector under the COVID-19 pandemic, the visualizations of the Arab countries about the post-COVID-19 period. It also reviewed the proposed Arab projects and programmes to be implemented in the upcoming period. — ONA

