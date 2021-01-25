Sports minister meets with clubs’ heads in Suhar

SUHAR: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, affirmed that the structuring and merging of culture, sport and youth sectors at the ministry will improve the work of clubs and help them deliver their community message.

It is also in line with the objectives of Oman Future Vision 2040 and contributes to better achievements at the international level.

This was stated at an enhanced meeting held by the minister of culture, sports and youth with heads of sports clubs in Suhar in North Al Batinah Governorate, on Monday.

HH Sayyid Theyazin affirmed during the meeting that the merger will result in clubs assuming more constructive roles in the three sectors since clubs constitute a significant place for cultural, sporting and youth activities.

The minister directed the heads of sports clubs to maximise their roles in various activities, urging them to double their efforts in order to activate cultural and youth activities while committing to openness to the surrounding communities and adopting joint programmes that serve the social and environmental issues.

The minister noted that the new basic system of the sports associations will soon be finalised hoping that the elected sports associations will fulfil aspirations and contribute to developing sports in the Sultanate.

HH Sayyid Theyazin emphasised the roles of general meetings being the legal framework of the work of sports clubs.

He highlighted the importance of activating those roles calling sports clubs to pay attention to investments to enhance their financial resources.

He noted that there will be a dedicated department at the ministry to manage clubs’ investments.

— ONA

