Sports minister issues two ministerial decisions

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth has issued ministerial decision 22/2021 regulating government subsidy to the Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), and ministerial decision 23/2021 ratifying the basic system of the government-subsidized sports associations.

The first ministerial decision determines the procedures and regulations for government allocations to the Oman Olympic Committee provided the committee prepares an annual work plan. The decision states that the government subsidy may be totally or partially lifted in case of violating the conditions and provisions of the regulations.

As per the regulations, for the OOC to receive the government subsidy its basic system should be in conformity with the principles of the Olympic charter and the local laws. In addition, the OCC should ensure the presentation of women and sports people in the general assembly, the board of directors and committees. Also, OCC is required to separate the specialization of the general assembly, the board of directors and the general-secretariat.

The second ministerial decision gave the sports associations 45 days to make the necessary adjustments. Sports associations are also required to prepare and submit their annual work plan. — ONA