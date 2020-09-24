Main 

Sports activities back sans public

Oman Observer

Muscat: Following the approval of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, it has been decided to resume sports activities for all parties operating in sports fields, including associations, committees, clubs and private teams, among other sports activities.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth said in a statement here on Thursday that sports activities in the Sultanate will be conducted without the attendance of spectators (members of the public).

The statement instructs the organisers of such activities to stick to preventive and precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the safety of all. The parties holding sports activities should heed the rules and regulations of the Supreme Committee governing the comportment of individuals and facilities, said the Ministry.  –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8014 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Omani students safe and sound after corona outbreak: Omani embassy in Beijing

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani students safe and sound after corona outbreak: Omani embassy in Beijing

Use slaughterhouses for Eid sacrifices

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Use slaughterhouses for Eid sacrifices

Barcelona through to Cup semis as Coutinho makes debut

Oman Observer Comments Off on Barcelona through to Cup semis as Coutinho makes debut