Sports activities back sans public

Muscat: Following the approval of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, it has been decided to resume sports activities for all parties operating in sports fields, including associations, committees, clubs and private teams, among other sports activities.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth said in a statement here on Thursday that sports activities in the Sultanate will be conducted without the attendance of spectators (members of the public).

The statement instructs the organisers of such activities to stick to preventive and precautionary measures aimed at ensuring the safety of all. The parties holding sports activities should heed the rules and regulations of the Supreme Committee governing the comportment of individuals and facilities, said the Ministry. –ONA