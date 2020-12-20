S’pore gets shot in the arm from global drug demand

SINGAPORE: Scientists in protective clothing work in a high-tech laboratory at a pharmaceutical plant in Singapore, whose coronavirus-hit economy has received a shot in the arm from robust global drug demand. The city-state is on course for its worst-ever recession this year but factory activity has held up, thanks partly to countries rushing to stockpile medicines during the pandemic.

The nation just half the size of Los Angeles has become a centre for drug makers and is home to more than 50 factories, owned by big players including Pfizer, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline and Takeda. Singapore’s drug sector “plays an important role in the global pharmaceutical industry supply chain”, Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at consultancy IHS Markit, said.

And in 2020, “governments and private-sector firms have been building up inventories of critical drugs as a result of the severe supply chain disruptions in many countries during the pandemic”, he added.Data highlights the benefits for the trading hub — biomedical manufacturing, which covers pharmaceuticals, has grown strongly, with output expanding 90 per cent on-year in September alone.

Exports also defied expectations of a collapse and posted growth most of the year, helped by drug shipments, although they slipped back in October and November. While much attention has focused on vaccine development, strong demand for medicines to treat illnesses ranging from asthma to epilepsy has underpinned the continued good fortunes of the pharmaceutical giants in the city, industry players and analysts say.

It is a much-needed boost after Singapore’s economy shrank more than 13 per cent in the second quarter when the country introduced tough virus curbs. With borders largely closed, the key tourism sector has been particularly hard-hit with arrivals falling to just 13,400 in October from 1.7 million in January.

Singapore’s outbreak has been relatively mild, however, with the city-state recording around 58,000 cases and 29 deaths, while the economy began recovering in July-September as restrictions were eased. The city had long been a major exporter of electronics, from microchips to computer hard disks, but has sought to diversify its manufacturing sector. — AFP