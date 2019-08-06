Spike in divorce cases in Oman

Muscat: The number of marriage certificates issued by the Notary Public was 20,005 in 2018, 22, 284 in 2017 and 24, 014 in 2016. There were 3,662 divorce cases filed in 2018, 3, 867 in 2017 and 3, 376 cases in 2016, according to the annual data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Nationwide, the percentage of total divorces to the marriages registered was 18.3 in 2018, 17.3 in 2017 and 14.05 in 2016.

The maximum number of marriage certificates were registered in Al Batinah North (4,111) followed by Muscat (3,572), Dhakiliyah (2,647) and South Batinah (2,587).

Dhofar governorate reported 1,995 marriages in 2018 compared to 2,250 in 2017 and 2,303 in 2016.

Muscat governorate topped the list of divorce certificates issues in the Sultanate in 2018 with 823 of total 3,662 cases.

In the capital city, a total of 858 divorce certificates were issued in 2017 and 926 in 2016.

The percentage of total divorces to the marriages registered in Muscat is 23.05 compared to 22.16 (3,871) in 2017 and 20.02 in 2016 (4,265).

Among other governorates, 699 divorce cases were reported from North Batinah, 596 in Dhofar, 333 in Al Dhakiliyah and 322 in South Batinah in 2018.