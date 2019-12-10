Spicejet flight diverted to Muscat for second time in six days

Muscat: A Spicejet flight traveling from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to Kozhikode was diverted to Muscat on Monday for technical issues.

Spicejet informed passengers waiting for the incoming flight at Kozhikode that as the aircraft developed some technical issues midway, it had to be diverted to Muscat.

The flight SG 36 left Muscat after the problem was rectified, an airline official informed.

This is the second emergency land for Spicejet at Muscat International Airport in less than a week.

On December 11, A Kochi bound flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Muscat International Airport around 4 am.

Speaking to the Observer, an official at Spicejet at Muscat said, The aircraft, which took off from Dubai at 2 am local time developed some technical issues midway in its flight and was subsequently diverted to land at Muscat around 4 am.

A