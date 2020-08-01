Spend your Eid holidays wisely

Muscat: Both citizens and residents in the Sultanate need to be cautious while going out, shopping or travelling during the ongoing Eid holidays.

“The precautionary measures against the COVID-19 are widespread in the media in various languages and everyone needs to follow those measures,” a senior official from the Ministry of Health told the Observer.

“While doing post-Eid shopping, one has to take precautions against the spread of the virus as well as maintain the physical distance norms,” the MoH official added.

The Eid days witnessed no mass prayers at any of the mosques while families offered Eid prayers inside their homes. Bachelors and labourers too offered prayers by being indoors as there was strong vigil against gatherings, according to a camp head of a construction company.

Only a few vehicles plied between the wilayats while hardly anyone was seen on the streets and public places. Beaches and parks were closed to public while wadis and other public places of interest were strictly monitored by the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution has announced a fine of RO 1,500 for any gathering of individuals on Eid holidays.

“There will be a fine of RO 1,500 against people gatherings during the holidays. This is also applicable to weddings and participation of individuals in gatherings on holidays,” a statement from the Public Prosecution said.

There is a fine of RO 100 for not wearing a face mask in public places.