Specially-abled children make most of online classes

Muscat: One of the concerns while initiating online classes for the regular students as well as specially-abled children was that how the latter would cope with the remote education programme. But leaving aside the apprehensions, these children are making tremendous progress thanks to the inclusive education programme, presence of their family members and the comfort of their homes.

“Specially-abled children are showcasing amazing response to online sessions as we witnessed in the past few months,” says Head of a Centre for Special School. She feels that the main advantage of online classes for specially-abled is the comfort of their very familiar environment, that is their homes, the presence of their parents, shadow, siblings and others who encourage them learn.

“Since the training is being given to parents along with kids and as they are closely comprehending and continuing the training at home, the online system is producing immense results and they are more exited to attend classes on their own.”

“With the hybrid system in schools and online classes for specially-abled children, we are able to monitor our children and have a closer interaction with the parents of the children and pay more attention in their day to day affairs,” said Fauziya al Shibli, teacher at a public school. Online education has proven to be rather a boon to the children for now, they are more versed with the laptop/tab, meeting apps, controlling the gadgets in terms of muting or unmuting and clarifying doubts on their own.

“Earlier, a special child who was unaware of how to operate computers nowadays started responding to teachers’ instructions like unmuting their mic and speak openly to the teacher and follow other guidelines given by the teachers,” says a child psychiatrist. “We have a trained team of professional special educators, speech therapist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist and behavioural therapist with a suitable environment for learning and during these pandemic times, this section has been functioning in a blended mode of learning and the parents are extremely satisfied with the progress of their child,” says Amita Sharma, Director at Al Injaz, Section for Special Needs.

The teaching methods for the differently-abled children are diverse. They are taken on a virtual tour to the supermarkets and make them buy things, calculate the total sum and pay money, they are also taken to see dolphins, they are made to coordinate with people in India and show them rivers, dams and the like.

While the little ones are given these experiences, the older and better skilled children are taken to different lessons on zoom platform For smaller kids who have difficulty sitting and focusing in front of computers, the teachers give instructions to mothers in varied areas such as how to seat them, enlighten on various activities that keep them focused, and the like which is, according to the teachers, ‘challenging but happening.”

“The success of the online classes can be attributed majorly to the mothers who are tirelessly working with us. It wouldn’t have happened without them. And in many cases, siblings are also contributing a lot especially when both parents are working,” adds Shibli, a child psychiatrist from a known private school. “There is a good improvement in specially-abled children whose siblings are motivating and participating in giving physical training. This is contributing in their overall development,” adds a physiotherapist. Socio-emotional skills are the areas which can be immensely affected for a special child who is deprived of going to school and meeting friends and teachers. The platform called ‘Fun with friends’ is an online platform where kids are brought together and they have friendly chats and have free time of interactions with their classmates whom they have been missing seeing in the school.