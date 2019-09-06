Special prayers held for Vikram’s successful landing

CHENNAI: Seeking the Moon God Chandran’s blessings for the successful landing of India’s Moon lander Vikram, special prayers were held at the Chandranaar Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, said a temple official.

“We had a special ‘abhishekam’ and ‘archana’ today (Friday) evening, seeking the divine blessings of Chandran,” said V Kannan, Manager at the Sri Kailasanathan Temple or the Chandranaar Temple.

A special pooja was also organised for the success of Chandrayaan-1 before the rocket lifted off in 2008, he said.

“We didn’t offer any special prayers before July 15 when Chandrayaan-2 was first planned to be launched. Owing to some technical problem, the launch was postponed,” Kannan said.

“We thought the technical snag may be due to the non-offering of prayers to the Moon God. Hence, prior to the Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22, special prayers, ‘abhishekam’ and ‘annadhanama’ were conducted,” Kannan said.

He said the special prayers were their contribution for India going forward in its scientific programme.

While the presiding deity at the temple is Soma (Moon), the main deity is Lord Shiva.

The Chandranaar Temple is one of the Navagraha temples, all located near Kumbakonam, and devotees pray at these temples to get rid of negative planetary influence on them.

According to Kannan, around 500 devotees come to the Chandranaar Temple daily and on Mondays the number goes up to 5,000.

The nine Navagraha temples are: Suryanaar (Sun), Chandranaar (Moon), Angaragan (Mars), Budhan (Mercury), Guru (Jupiter), Sukran (Venus), Shani (Saturn), Rahu and Ketu.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon surface and share their photos on the social media.

“I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan-2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister will be at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon’s surface.

Officials said Modi will witness the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar south pole from Satellite Control Centre (SCC), Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). He will also interact with the winners of the ‘space quiz’, which was conducted for students between classes 8 and 10 to coincide with the event. Officials said

Modi’s visit to Isro will boost the morale of its space scientists and inspire the youngsters to develop an inquiring spirit .

Modi earlier said the Chandrayaan-2 mission was “Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that it is a fully indigenous mission”.

— IANS

