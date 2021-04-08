Special packages approved for social protection group

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Thursday presided over the meeting of the Main Committee of the National Programme for Financial Balance at Al Baraka Palace.

The “Government Communication” account said that there are a set of initiatives related to:

-Enhancing the amount of support provided to the Ministry of Social Development programmes related to handling insolvent cases.

-Oman Development Bank provides financial facilities without interest and fees for self-employed workers, in accordance with the principles that will be announced by the bank.

-Expanding the list of basic food commodities that are subject to value-added tax at a rate of (0%) from (93) commodities to (488) food commodities.

-Exempting all citizens whose monthly income is less than RO (350) from the debts of the housing soft loans programmes at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

-The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority launches an emergency financing programme aimed at entrepreneurs holding a Riyada card, in accordance with the controls that will be announced by the authority.

-The government bears the cost of the value-added tax imposed on electricity and water services for all citizens who own two accounts or less of the residential category, and this includes families that have been previously targeted with government support for the two services.

-Exempting all citizens benefiting from the Sanad Programme and Mawarid Al Rizq from paying the unpaid amounts due from them.

– Extending the period of disbursing the job security benefit for applications that fulfill the established conditions, and allowing applications that are late than the specified period to be accepted, until the end of this year 2021

– Increasing the amount of subsidized and consumed fuel by National Subsidy Card holders from (200) liters to (400) liters per month, and the government bears the cost of the value-added tax for that amount so that it remains at the same subsidized price of 180 baisa per liter.