Special Olympic athletes to get expert coaching

MUSCAT, Sept 15 – The Special Olympics Oman (SOO) plans a safe return to sports activities after taking major steps to ensure expert coaching and training to athletes. Seven agreements were signed on Tuesday with different educational and sporting entities at the SOO premises in presence of the officials and media representatives. The seven signed MOU’s with different private bodies covered football, equestrian, swimming, educational and cultural activities.

According to these agreements, the domestic heroes of Special Olympics will be trained by the experienced coaches and staff to develop their skills in different sports and cultural areas. Saif al Rubaiee, Chairman of Oman’s Special Olympics, signed on behalf of the SOO while top officials signed for the other parties.

Commenting to the media, Saif al Rubaiee said that the signing of all these agreements aim to ensure a proper starting for the special Olympic activities.

“All the MoU’s will secure a safe continuity to the sporting and cultural events after receiving the permission from the related government authorities in the forthcoming days. Private sector is one of the top stakeholder and strategic partner for Oman Special Olympics. Our heroes will receive the right training and will have the best exposure from the specialists in different fields. All the programmes will be available in all the parts of the Sultanate and that will guarantee best approach to all the special Olympic players,” he added.

Al Rubaiee affirmed that the top concern is to fully utilise the Special Olympic athletes and provide them required skills and experience at sporting and cultural activities as others.

“We have different programmes, events and activities set for the whole year. There are sporting events which aimed to develop the skills of the players as well as different social and cultural events. There are many panels at Oman Special Olympic and each panel will announce the activities in the coming days,” the chief said.

The Special Olympic follows a programme under title of preparing the leaders. “This is one of the top programmes that aim to develop the player’s leading abilities and enable him to state his opinions and discuss with others,” he added.

Special Olympics is a global organisation that serves athletes with intellectual disabilities working with hundreds of thousands of volunteers and coaches each year. Oman’s Special Olympics was established as a Special Olympics Founding Committee in 2016.

