Special flight to bring citizens from Pakistan

Muscat: The Embassy of Oman in Islamabad and the Consulate General in Karachi announced on Tuesday that SalamAir will be operating a special flight on April 10 to help Omani citizens in Pakistan return home.

The embassy has called on all Omani citizens wishing to return to the Sultanate to go to Karachi, where the flight will be operated on Friday (April 10) morning. For more details and coordination, contact the following numbers:

Islamabad: +92-3145181819

Karachi: +92-3333224248

Earlier, the embassy had reassured the Omani citizens present in Pakistan that the necessary arrangements have been made and in coordination with the relevant Pakistani authorities to return them to the homeland as soon as possible.