Special Diwali offer from Omantel

MUSCAT: Omantel is joining members of the Indian expatriate community in celebrating the festival of Diwali with their loved ones back home. Omantel will offer its wide Indian customer base a discounted calling rate on Diwali, which falls on Sunday, October 27. Under this offer, Hayyak subscribers can enjoy 50 minutes of calls for just 500bz for the entire day, adding more sparkle to the joyous occasion.

With this offer, Omantel wishes to bring loved ones closer on the occasion that holds special importance in the hearts of thousands of Indians living in Oman who wish to share its happiness with their friends and family back home. It is also a great offer for Omani nationals wishing to call their Indian connections to wish them a happy Diwali.

Talking about the offer, Musbah Madi, Senior Manager Mobile at Omantel Consumer Business Unit said “Diwali holds a special importance for the Indian community. We seek to share the moments of this festival by offering our Indian community customers a special discount on international to call their loved ones back home.”

“To avail this offer, customers should dial 3111# and they will get as much as 50 minutes of calls for RO 500 only valid on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019”, Musbah added.

Related