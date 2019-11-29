Special awards for the Gulf Media Sports

Doha, Nov 29 – The Gulf Media Sports Federation (GMSF) unveiled their functions and activities as part of the ongoing Arabian Gulf Cup in Doha. The press meet was attended by Salim al Habsi, Chairman of GMSF and board members of the federation. “Thanks for the media committee at the Gulf cup for their usual support. A dedicated thanks to the Qatar Football Association, the organising committee of the Gulf Cup and the Gulf Cup Federation for their continues support. GMSF events normally used to be held in each edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup,” al Habsi said GMSF’s Oscar awards will feature competitions in many categories including: photographic category, best written articles from the GCC newspapers, best commentator from TV and best sports mobile application. These are some of the categories which will be published in details with the rules and regulations of participating in the official website. Raed Obaid, board member at GMSF announced that a special forum for Sports media in the GCC region with focus at the social media development in the last few years.

