Spanish trade mission set to visit Oman

A trade mission representing Spanish businesses led by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry will begin a two-day visit to the Sultanate on Wednesday, October 9.

According to the Economic and Trade Office of the Spanish Embassy in Muscat, the delegation represents products and services encompassing pharmaceuticals, flooring systems solutions, high-tech greases and lubricants, and civil engineering and architectural consultancy.

“The visit seeks to continue to build on the close bilateral relationships that exist between the two countries. During the visit, the representatives will meet potential distributors and agents,” the embassy added.

