MADRID: More than 200 migrants were rescued on Wednesday by the Spanish coastguard as they attempted to make the crossing from Africa to Spain, rescue services said on Thursday.

The rescue comes at a time when Spain is preparing for the arrival on a Spanish warship of 15 migrants from an Italian port following a prolonged standoff between Italian authorities and a Spanish-registered private rescue boat.

On Thursday, the coastguard said the migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa were found in three rafts in the Alboran Sea, between northeastern Morocco and southeastern Spain on Wednesday afternoon.

They were taken to Almeria and Malaga, the coastguard added.

Some 18,018 migrants have arrived in Spain so far this year by mid-August, Interior Ministry data shows. This is a decrease of 39 per cent from the same period last year.

United Nations data shows irregular sea arrivals from the Middle East and North Africa to EU dropped from over 1 million in 2015 to some 141,500 people last year while nearly 15,000 people are estimated to have died or gone missing in the perilous sea voyage.

Italy allows women, children off rescue ship: Women and children stuck on a charity rescue vessel in the Mediterranean will be allowed into Italy, the interior ministry said on Thursday, though a ban on the ship entering Italian waters remains.

“Women, children and sick people will be allowed off the Mare Jonio,” the ministry said in reference to the ship run by Mediterranea Saving Humans which had picked up some 100 migrants on Wednesday.

Those pulled to safety included 22 small children and 26 women— eight of whom are pregnant — who had survived their foundering dinghy being pummelled by a wave fellow occupants said drowned six people.

“The ban on (the vessel) entering Italian waters remains,” the ministry said.

Hardline interior minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday forbade the Mare Jonio from approaching the Italian coast, although he was effectively out of a job after Giuseppe Conte was asked to form a new government on Thursday.

Italy has repeatedly refused to allow charity vessels to dock until other EU nations agree to take in the migrants on them while Salvini was in power for the last 14 months.

Another charity vessel, the Eleonore, run by German charity Mission Lifeline, rescued 100 or so migrants earlier this week but has also been refused entry. — Reuters/AFP

Related