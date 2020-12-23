Spain’s upper house approves first full-year budget

Spain’s upper house of parliament approved the minority government’s 2021 budget in fast-track mode, meaning the country will have a new full-year spending plan for the first time since 2016.

The senate, which voted down amendments that would have required sending the bill back to congress, completed the budget approval process in just under three months.

The budget, aimed at supporting an economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, includes record spending on health and social care and a rise in infrastructure investment. It will also help to enable the distribution of billions of euros of European Union rescue funds. — Reuters

