Spain struggle to find long-term replacement for Casillas

MADRID: There was a time when Spain’s starting line-up was goalkeeper Iker Casillas and 10 others. The former Real Madrid player was a shoe-in to play for his country in a 16-year international career in which he featured 167 times and won two European Championships plus a World Cup.

However, since Casillas left the international scene in 2016, a number of keepers have tried — and failed — to fill the gloves vacated by ‘Saint Iker’.

With only one friendly planned before this year’s European Championship, Spain are at a crossroads with their goalkeeping options and need to make a decision on style or substance.

Incumbent Unai Simon of Athletic Bilbao has earned plaudits for his shot stopping but a lack of composure on the ball means he is ill-suited to Spain’s possession-based style.

This was illustrated as Simon was comically dispossessed in midfield after racing from his area to sweep up a through ball during Spain’s 3-1 victory over Kosovo on Wednesday, leading directly to the visitors’ consolation goal.

Simon had usurped David de Gea — the likely viable alternative — as first choice after a number of error-strewn displays for his country by the Manchester United keeper culminated in a 1-0 defeat by Ukraine last October.

De Gea, who is far more comfortable in possession than Simon, has not played for Spain since — and his future at United looks uncertain following the emergence of Dean Henderson.

Any thoughts coach Luis Enrique has of putting him back in the side could be undermined by a lack of action at club level.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was earmarked as the long-term successor but his disastrous spell at Chelsea has seen his place in the Spain squad taken by Brighton & Hove Albion’s Robert Sanchez. — Reuters