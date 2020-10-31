Spain rocked by violent protests

MADRID: Multiple cities across Spain were racked by overnight clashes between authorities and people protesting the latest coronavirus controls, Spanish media reported on Saturday.

Unrest was seen in cities including Barcelona, Bilbao, Burgos and Leon. In many cases, the violence seemed to be instigated by right-wing groups associated with football clubs.

Daily newspaper La Vanguardia and state broadcaster RTVE reported that hundreds of people fought with police in Barcelona late into the night.

Broadcast images showed protesters throwing bricks at police officers, trash bins were set on fire and media reported that some stores were looted. There were 12 arrests.

Police blamed members of the Boixos Nois (Crazy Boys) fan club, which is linked to football club FC Barcelona.

There were similar scenes in other cities. In Vilafranca del Penedes in southern Catalonia, about 120 young people chanted for “freedom” from the coronavirus restrictions and attempted to storm city hall, reported La Vanguardia.

Spain has been one of the European countries hardest hit by the pandemic. On Thursday, parliament approved the extension of a nationwide state of alarm — the third-highest state of emergency — through May 9.

Multiple regions have shut themselves off to travel.

People in Catalonia are not allowed to leave their town or city during weekends.

Many cities, Barcelona included, have implemented night-time curfews. Schools and kindergartens remain open, but restaurants, theatres, cinemas and fitness clubs are

shuttered. — dpa

