World 

Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases, as infections top 11,000

Oman Observer

Madrid: Spain on Tuesday confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, sending the total spiralling past 11,000, with 491 deaths, the health ministry said.

Spain is the fourth worst-hit country in the world after China, Italy and Iran, with numbers rising rapidly despite an unprecedented national lockdown, with the government ordering its 46 million population to stay home.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of people infected rose by 1,987, hiking the overall total to 11,178, the ministry’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

At the same time, the number of people who had recovered from the virus stood at 1,098, he said. But an update released by the ministry shortly afterwards revised down the figure to 1,028, giving a recovery rate of just over 9 percent.

Madrid is by far the worst-hit area, accounting for 4,871 cases, or 43 percent of the total infections in Spain.

It has also counted 355 deaths, fully 72.3 percent of the total number who have died in Spain since the start of the epidemic. Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5478 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

From checkpoint to counterpoint: on tour with Palestine Youth Orchestra

Oman Observer Comments Off on From checkpoint to counterpoint: on tour with Palestine Youth Orchestra

Veteran oppn leader attacked

Oman Observer Comments Off on Veteran oppn leader attacked

Cong steps up attack on Amit Shah over turnover spike in son’s firm

Oman Observer Comments Off on Cong steps up attack on Amit Shah over turnover spike in son’s firm