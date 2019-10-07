SP7 U-13 football from Oct 26

MUSCAT: The first edition of SP7 U-13 football, a seven-side tournament, will be held at the Sadd Al Ansab Football pitch at Al Ansab from October 26 to December 7.

Brazilian Paulo Koscina, who is behind the tournament, said the matches will be held on all Saturday’s during this period.

The SP7 U-13 tournament will see football schools and various local teams in an event full of entertainment inside and outside the pitch. “We will involve the parents and general public in the event through various activities during the tournament, to create a unique experience for all those who attend the tournament,” Paulo, who has 10 years of experience in football events, said.

Four teams have registered for the event so far.

In SP7 under-13 (kids born from 2006) tournament, eight teams divided into two groups of four teams will compete in matches with duration of 40 minutes. There will be three sections – Gold, Silver and Cup – with semifinals and finals. Winners in all sections will be awarded trophies and medals, while runner-ups will get medals. Trophies will be presented to the top scorer and the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Related