S&P affirms Oman’s credit rating at B +/B with stable outlook

WASHINGTON: The Standard and Poors (S&P) Global Ratings have affirmed the Sultanate’s credit rating at “B + / B” with a stable outlook.

The international credit rating agency expects the economic and fiscal pressure on the Sultanate to recede noting that the fiscal measures taken by the Sultanate’s government will contribute to a fall in the budget deficit.

S & P pointed to the significance that the government carries on with the economic and fiscal measures which will improve the country’s financial position and credit rating. — ONA